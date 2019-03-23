×
Albania fires coach after losing at home against Turkey

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Mar 2019, 16:04 IST
AP Image

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian coach Christian Panucci has been fired a day after his team lost to Turkey in a European Championship qualifier.

In a statement Saturday, the Albanian soccer federation said it had terminated the 46-year-old Italian's contract.

Albania lost 2-0 at home to Turkey in their opening Euro 2020 game on Friday.

Panucci led Albania for 15 matches — winning four, drawing two and losing nine. He became coach in July 2017, replacing another Italian, Gianni De Biasi, who took Albania to its first major tournament at the Euro 2016 finals.

Albania plays at Andorra on Monday in its next Group H game with former national team players Ervin Bulku and Sulejman Mema in charge.

France, Iceland and Moldova are also in the group.

Associated Press
NEWS
Lucescu leaves role as Turkey head coach
Euro 2020 qualifying Group H: Are France and Iceland the favourites to go through?
Sevilla fires coach Pablo Machin after poor run
Euro 2020 qualifying draw: Bierhoff excited by Germany's shot at Netherlands redemption
Thailand fires coach Rajevac after Asian Cup loss to India
England, France win big; Portugal held as Euro defense opens
Bologna fires Inzaghi and hires Mihajlovic as coach
Jets fire coach Bowles after third consecutive losing season
Puel remaining positive despite Leicester losing again at home
Relegation-threatened Udinese fires Nicola after 4 months
