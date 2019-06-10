×
Arthur relief as Brazil boss says midfielder is 'fine' after knee blow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    10 Jun 2019, 13:18 IST
arthur - cropped
Brazil midfielder Arthur was hurt against Honduras

Brazil boss Tite is optimistic midfielder Arthur will be fit for the Copa America after an injury scare.

The Barcelona player was caught by a poor challenge from Honduras winger Romell Quioto, who was sent off, during Brazil's 7-0 friendly victory.

Although Arthur was treated before being substituted, concerns about the state of his affected knee were soon allayed by coach Tite.

He said to reporters: "Arthur is fine. I spoke to him. He told me it was just a knock. And I saw in his face that he is well.

"I don't want to second-guess the doctor, he'll confirm all this for you, but from his mood, I saw it was just a knock."

Hosts Brazil begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on Friday in Sao Paulo, with star man Neymar already ruled out of the tournament by injury.

They then face Venezuela and Peru as they seek a first continental triumph since 2007.

Fetching more content...
