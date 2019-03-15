×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aubameyang: Black Panther mask was for Gabon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    15 Mar 2019, 03:57 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said wearing a Black Panther mask after scoring a Europa League goal for Arsenal was a tribute to Gabon.

The striker claimed a brace and created another goal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Arsenal beat Rennes 3-0 to progress 4-3 on aggregate on Thursday.

Gabon international Aubameyang opened the scoring in the fifth minute then settled nerves at Emirates Stadium with the Gunners' third goal in the second half.

And Aubameyang - who has previously celebrated goals with Batman and Spider-Man masks - had a special celebration up his sleeve, wearing Black Panther headgear from the Marvel superhero film.

"I needed the mask to represent me," Aubameyang said to BT Sport after his sixth brace of the season in all competitions.

"Black Panther...in Africa and Gabon we are called the Black Panthers so it represents me - that's it."

The second leg was a bad-tempered affair with four yellow cards shown to each side by referee Andris Treimanis.

"I think they [Rennes] were a bit nervous and angry as well," Aubameyang added. "But that's football and sometimes this happens.

"I missed two chances to close the game but, okay, most important we won today and we are all happy and proud."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal can turn the tables against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal vs Rennes: Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Rennes 3-1 Arsenal: 3 reasons why the Gunners were beaten | UEFA Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Rennes vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups - UEFA Europa League predicted lineup for Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Stade Rennes 3-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Arsenal could not control Rennes with 10 men - Emery
RELATED STORY
Lacazette available to face Rennes following Arsenal appeal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette free to play against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Emery embracing pressure as Arsenal attempt Rennes comeback
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Qarabag FK: Match preview, predictions, venue, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us