Aubameyang proud to share Golden Boot with fellow Africans Salah and Mane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    13 May 2019, 17:58 IST
Aubameyang cropped
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 22 Premier League goals for Arsenal in 2018-19

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is proud to have shared the Premier League Golden Boot with two fellow African players in Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The trio all finished the league season on 22 goals, with Gabon international Aubameyang and Mane drawing level with Salah by scoring two each in respective wins against Burnley and Wolves on Sunday.

This meant the award was shared between three players for the first time since 1998-99 when Michael Owen, Dwight Yorke and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hit 18 goals each.

"The Golden Boot means a lot. I am really happy and proud of it," he said. "I am sharing this trophy with Mane and Salah. I like these two guys.

"We are representing Africa, so it is a good sign for the continent. I am really proud, and I have to thank my team-mates for helping me to get it."

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has hit 31 goals in all competitions this season as Unai Emery's side fell short of their top-four target, although they reached the Europa League final, where they will take on Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will clash with Tottenham for the Champions League on June 1, marking the first time both of Europe's top finals will be contested by four teams from the same nation.

"Now you can say the Premier League is the best in the world because four clubs are in the finals and as we saw this season, Liverpool and Manchester City played [to] the last game for the title. So, that's why I came here, for that," said Aubameyang.

"It took a little bit of time [to adapt]. I had six months to adjust to this league. I think I did well in the first six months and now I have done it for the whole season. Hopefully I will do better [in the] next seasons."

Arsenal's final game of 2018-19 will be on May 29 when they face Chelsea in Baku.

"We will have two days off and for the first week we will not be thinking about the final," said Aubameyang.

"We will go to Baku three or four days before the final, on the Saturday I think, and prepare for the match over the final three training sessions."

