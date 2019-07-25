Bailly's injury troubles continue with forced withdrawal against Spurs

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly's Manchester United injury woes continued after the centre-back was taken off on a stretcher during Thursday's International Champions Cup clash against Tottenham.

Ivory Coast international Bailly joined United in 2016 from Villarreal and showed promise in his first season, but he has amassed only 25 top-flight appearances in the two campaigns since.

The 25-year-old has been dogged by a host of injuries during his time at United, with persistent shoulder, knee and groin problems limiting his impact.

After managing just eight Premier League starts last term, Bailly is no doubt hoping to play a bigger role in 2019-20, but 10 minutes after his half-time introduction against Spurs on Thursday he was carried off.

The defender tried to block an effort from Son Heung-min when he appeared to injure to his right knee, requiring a stretcher to take him off the pitch.

Should the injury prove serious, United's interest in Leicester City's Harry Maguire could mount, with the England international an apparent £80million target.

We're forced into a change early in the second half: Axel Tuanzebe is on to replace @EricBailly24, who was stretchered off a short while ago.



Speedy recovery, Eric #MUFC #MUTOUR #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/UD4mRZBHTv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2019