×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bale not involved in Real Madrid training after modelling new kit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    29 Jul 2019, 17:50 IST
Gareth Bale - cropped
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale trained separately from his Real Madrid team-mates despite featuring in promotional material for the club's new third kit the day after his proposed move to China collapsed.

The Wales winger "worked inside", Madrid said, as Zinedine Zidane's men hit the track on Monday following their return from a turbulent pre-season trip to the United States.

Bale's relationship with Los Blancos boss Zidane plummeted during the tour and he appeared set to leave the club to take up a lucrative offer at Jiangsu Suning.

But board members at the LaLiga giants reportedly blocked his departure due to their demand for a transfer fee and the deal fell through on Sunday.

Though Bale's status at the Santiago Bernabeu seems to have reached a nadir, the four-time Champions League winner modelled Madrid's new "deep green" third shirt in imagery released by the club.

Whether he will get the chance to wear the new kit during a match remains to be seen.

Jiangsu, however, appear to have completely shut the door to the former Tottenham winger.

Since failing to land Bale, the Chinese Super League (CSL) side have announced the signing of Croatian striker Ivan Santini, who becomes the fifth foreign player on their books.

Advertisement

CSL clubs are only permitted to register four non-Chinese players, meaning one of Alex Teixeira, Eder, Gabriel Paletta will likely make way, with reports suggesting the latter will depart.

Brazil international Miranda joined from Inter last week with the CSL's transfer window set to close on Wednesday.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Bale and Navas feature in Madrid kit launch despite exit talk
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Hazard training with Zidane, who appears to ignore Bale
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane confirms Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid, says it's nothing personal
RELATED STORY
Bale named in Wales training squad amid Madrid exit speculation
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zidane denies 'disrespecting' Gareth Bale amid transfer saga
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Bale staying 'not a problem' for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Manchester United should consider taking a gamble on Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career in numbers
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid should loan Bale out - Calderon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
31 Jul OLY VIK 12:00 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
31 Jul HJK CRV 09:30 PM HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
31 Jul QAR DUN 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Dundalk
31 Jul AIK MAR 10:30 PM AIK vs Maribor
31 Jul ROS BAT 10:30 PM Rosenborg vs BATE
31 Jul KOB THE 11:15 PM København vs The New Saints
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us