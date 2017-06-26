Balotelli signs new Nice contract

After scoring 17 goals in 28 appearances last season, Nice striker Mario Balotelli has signed a new contract to stay at the Ligue 1 club.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 00:13 IST

Nice striker Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli has signed a new contract to remain at Nice for the new Ligue 1 season, after he fired the club into the Champions League.

Balotelli hit 17 goals in 28 appearances last season as Nice finished third, with 15 of his strikes coming in the league.

The striker signed a 12-month deal last year after leaving Premier League club Liverpool and Nice hinted Balotelli has taken a pay cut to stay, although the length of his new contract is unconfirmed.

"Despite other offers, the Italian international has made considerable financial efforts to continue - as he always intended during this off-season - the Nice adventure, favouring the sporting aspect and the choice of the heart," a club statement released on Sunday said.

OFFICIAL: @ogcnice_eng are delighted to confirm that Mario #Balotelli has signed a new contract with the club pic.twitter.com/DsHMGkugpw — OGC Nice (@ogcnice_eng) June 25, 2017

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic had previously indicated he would like to take former Inter and AC Milan forward Balotelli back to Serie A, while Borussia Dortmund and Las Palmas were among the other clubs reportedly interested in making the striker an offer.

But the 26-year-old has opted to extend his stay in France, writing on Instagram: "Anyone happy? I am."