×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Benzema hits back after FFF chief says Real Madrid striker is finished with France

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2019, 00:08 IST
Karim Benzema - cropped
Karim Benzema playing for France at the World Cup in 2014

Karim Benzema has told French football chief Noel Le Graet to stop interfering after claiming the Real Madrid striker would never play for his country again.

The 31-year-old last turned out for Les Bleus in a 4-0 win over Armenia in October 2015, since when he has been conspicuous by his absence from every squad selected.

Despite being a talisman for one of the biggest clubs in world football, the door appears closed to Benzema when it comes to Didier Deschamps' France team.

Since 2015, Benzema has strenuously denied any wrongdoing in an alleged attempt to blackmail former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

He has not played for France since the allegations were made, and that appears unlikely to change whatever the circumstances after Le Graet this week vowed a Benzema recall was out of the question.

Le Graet spoke out days after Real Madrid's French boss Zinedine Zidane said Benzema should "definitely" be recalled by Deschamps.

"Karim Benzema is a very good player, I've never doubted his qualities," French Football Federation president Le Graet told RMC Sport. "On the contrary, he shows with Real Madrid that he is one of the best players in his position. But the adventure with France is finished."

That prompted a seething response from Benzema, who wrote on Twitter: "Noel I thought that you wouldn't interfere in the coach's decisions!

"[You should] know that it's me and me alone who will put an end to my international career.

Advertisement

"If you think I'm finished, let me play for one of the countries for which I'm eligible and we'll see."

Benzema, who comes from Algerian heritage, scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for France before being sidelined from the national team.

With Real Madrid he has won a host of trophies, including the Champions League on four occasions, and with nine goals this season he is LaLiga's top scorer.

World champions France play Albania on Sunday in their final Euro 2020 qualifier, already assured of a place at next year's finals.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
Tomorrow MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
19 Nov GRE FIN 01:15 AM Greece vs Finland
19 Nov ITA ARM 01:15 AM Italy vs Armenia
19 Nov LIE BOS 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
19 Nov MAL NOR 01:15 AM Malta vs Norway
19 Nov SPA ROM 01:15 AM Spain vs Romania
19 Nov SWE FAR 01:15 AM Sweden vs Faroe Islands
International Friendlies 2019
FT COL PER
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Peru
19 Nov JAP VEN 03:55 PM Japan vs Venezuela
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us