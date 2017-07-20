Bonucci and Ramos best in the world, says Milan boss Montella

Leonardo Bonucci is the best central defender in the world according to AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella, although not all on his own.

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella believes Leonardo Bonucci stands alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as the best central defender in the world.

Italy centre-back Bonucci rubber-stamped his stunning €42million move from Juventus on Thursday, with Milan confirming the 30-year-old has signed a five-year contract running until June 2022.

A busy close-season in the transfer market is set to continue, with Milan linked to Torino striker Andrea Belotti, but none of their 10 signings to date match Bonucci in terms of making a major statement.

"He is a player with international experience," Montella told Milan's official website.

"Technically, I think that he and Sergio Ramos are the strongest central defenders in the world. Coaching him is a dream come true."

Bonucci will lead a revamped defensive line-up alongside Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

He arrives at San Siro on the back of six consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus, who also lifted the Coppa Italia to underscore their domestic dominance over each of the past three seasons.

Milan lost 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Guangzhou on Tuesday as part of the International Champions Cup and they face Bayern Munich in Shenzhen this weekend.