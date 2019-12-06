BREAKING NEWS: Rodgers commits future to Leicester until 2025

Brendan Rodgers has signed a new contract with Leicester City until June 2025, the club have confirmed.

Rodgers was appointed by the Foxes in February and has since overseen 17 wins in 26 Premier League matches.

Leicester have been flying this season and sit second in the table, eight points adrift of unbeaten leaders Liverpool.

Rodgers said: "When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey. I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future.

"The support I have had from the chairman, Khun Top [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha]; from the chief executive, Susan Whelan; from the director of football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the club has been amazing.

"I've inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day.

"And to the club's supporters, I can only say thank you for welcoming me and my staff into your club and for putting your faith in our work.

"We'll continue to work together to bring success to Leicester City for many years to come."