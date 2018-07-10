Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo agrees sensational Juventus move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
700   //    10 Jul 2018, 21:13 IST
CristianoRonaldo - Cropped
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has ended a nine-year spell at Real Madrid by agreeing to join Juventus in a deal reported to be worth €105million.

Ronaldo indicated after Madrid won their fourth Champions League in five years that he was considering leaving the club.

And Serie A champions Juventus have swooped to sign the Portugal captain, reportedly paying Ronaldo €30m a year.

Ronaldo, 33, reached global superstar status after becoming the world's most expensive player when he joined Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo won 15 trophies, including two LaLiga titles, and two Copa del Rey crowns.

He helped Madrid to La Decima in the Champions League final with Atletico Madrid in 2014 and played a crucial role in Los Blancos winning the competition in each of the last three seasons.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, will now have the chance to win his third different European league title after completing a shock move to Turin.

Madrid, meanwhile, have already denied making bids for Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they prepare for the 2018-19 season under new coach Julen Lopetegui.

The former Spain coach takes over from Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman surprisingly decided to resign after Madrid beat Liverpool in Kiev.

