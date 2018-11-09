×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BREAKING NEWS: Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension to 2023

Omnisport
NEWS
News
99   //    09 Nov 2018, 23:46 IST
Raheem Sterling - cropped
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Manchester City have confirmed Raheem Sterling has signed a three-year contract extension, committing him to the Premier League champions until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Sterling played a vital part last in last season's Premier League title success, scoring 18 goals and setting up another 11.

He has started the new campaign impressively as well, playing a role in 11 goals in just nine league outings as City sit top of the table ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby.

Sterling's previous deal was set to expire in 2020 and talks over a renewal were reported to have been started many months ago.

The 23-year-old attacker has come on leaps and bounds at City since joining from Liverpool in 2015, a deal which may eventually cost the club nearly £50million.

Pep Guardiola's introduction as coach in 2016 seems to have had a particularly significant impact on his development, after being criticised for a lack of consistency in the final third earlier in his career.

"I'm delighted to sign," said the England international. "My development here has been incredible.

"I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s paid off and I'm really grateful."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "This is a significant moment for the club. Raheem has improved dramatically in the past two seasons and is now one of the Premier League's best attacking players. His statistics tell their own story.

"He's quick, strong and excellent in front of goal – everything a modern-day forward needs to excel. We're all delighted he has committed his future to City."

Sterling's new contract is reported to make him the highest-paid British player in the world, with it purported to be worth £300,000-a-week.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Jesus signs five-year Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City wait on Sterling after De Bruyne's deal...
RELATED STORY
Aguero signs City contract extension until 2021
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Sterling fit for City v Fulham as contract negotiations...
RELATED STORY
Sergio Aguero: 5 stats that prove he is the best...
RELATED STORY
Man City 6-1 Southampton: 3 Players who won the game for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City look set...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Three reasons why Manchester City beat...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 factors which...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Today CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Today LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Today CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Tomorrow LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us