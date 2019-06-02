×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CAF calls emergency meeting after farcical Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    02 Jun 2019, 18:32 IST
Wydad - cropped
Wydad Casablanca beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the CAF Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called an emergency meeting to discuss the extraordinary events that unfolded at the Champions League final.

ES Tunis defended their title with a 2-1 aggregate victory after opponents Wydad Casablanca refused to complete Friday's second leg.

Youcef Belaili had scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute before Wydad appeared to equalise in Rades.

But the goal was wrongly ruled out for offside and, with the VAR system seemingly not working, Wydad protested at length.

Eventually the referee called an end to proceedings, with ES Tunis able to celebrate being crowned champions for a second successive season.

However, CAF has now announced an Emergency Executive Committee will be held on June 4 to consider what happened in the final.

"The agenda to be discussed will be the regulatory solutions regarding this match," CAF statement said in a brief statement on Sunday.

The first leg of the CAF Champions League final, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was also marred by controversy.

Advertisement

Egyptian match official Gehad Grisha was suspended for six months after a complaint from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

CAF's statement on the Egyptian referee's suspension confirmed he was banned for "poor performance".

Advertisement
ES Tunis 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (2-1 agg): Hosts defend title after farcical final
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League: Wydad Casablanca 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 1
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Wydad, Al Ahly among quarter-final qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 final: 5 reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns through as Wydad miss chance
RELATED STORY
CAF Champions League Review: Defending champions ES Tunis win, Sundowns hammer Al Ahly
RELATED STORY
ES Tunis to face CS Constantine in CAF Champions League quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Lionel Messi reportedly led heated crisis talks on the team bus after Copa del Rey final loss
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: No Kane in combined Liverpool-Tottenham XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us