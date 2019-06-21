×
Carrasco suspended by Dalian Yifang for going AWOL amid Arsenal links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
209   //    21 Jun 2019, 18:10 IST
carrasco-cropped
Belgium and Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco has been suspended by his club Dalian Yifang after missing a match and training "for no reason" amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Belgian winger Carrasco joined the Chinese Super League side last year for a reported €30million fee after losing his way a little at Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 35 CSL games since making the switch and managed to retain his place in the Belgium international setup.

But in recent weeks he has been strongly linked with a return to Europe and he is said to be eager to make the move to the Premier League with Arsenal.

Carrasco was on international duty with Belgium earlier this month, but has seemingly failed to return to his club, with Dalian demanding he shows up within three days.

"Dalian Yifang's player, Carrasco, was absent from the game against Hebei China Fortune and missed training for no reason," a club statement read.

"The club now imposes the following punishment on him: ordered Carrasco to make a return to the team within three days. The club impose fines and suspension from training.

"The club has always attached importance to the construction of the team and no individual can override the collective.

"The club treats everyone equally. Anyone who goes beyond the team rules and the 'red line' managed by the club will be treated seriously and [such behaviour] will not be tolerated."

Carrasco's team-mate Yu Ziqian criticised him in a social media post since the international break, accusing him of refusing to play a CSL match and offering no effort in training matches.

He too has been sanctioned by the club for his comments.

"Dalian Yifang's player, Yu Ziqian, violated the Regulations of Team News Management and arbitrarily released information through social media, causing adverse effects," the club wrote.

"The club imposed him with fines and suspension of training."

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
