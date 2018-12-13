×
Champions League draw: The possible last-16 ties

Omnisport
NEWS
News
321   //    13 Dec 2018, 14:52 IST
real madrid-cropped
Real Madrid lift the Champions League trophy

We now know which teams will be contesting the Champions League's round-of-16 after the final group games saw the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool scraping through.

Some teams had little difficulty booking their place, with Porto, Bayern Munich and Barcelona topping their respective groups unbeaten.

Juventus and holders Real Madrid also progress as group winners, despite suffering shock defeats on Wednesday to Young Boys and CSKA Moscow, respectively.

Those who emerged as leaders in the round-robin phase will – theoretically at least – expect slightly kinder draws in the next round.

However, there are certainly a few jokers in the pack, with Atletico Madrid, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United all going through as runners-up.

For most, the knockout phase is when the Champions League really starts to build the intrigue, but there are rules in place preventing clubs from facing other sides from the same nation or group in the last 16.

So, who could each team end up drawing? We take a look at the draw scenarios.

 

GROUP A

Borussia Dortmund: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Tottenham

Atletico Madrid: Bayern, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto

 

GROUP B

Barcelona: Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Tottenham: Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP C

PSG: Atletico, Tottenham, Schalke, Ajax, Roma, Manchester United

Liverpool: Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

 

GROUP D

Porto: Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Schalke: Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP E

Bayern: Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Ajax: Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

 

GROUP F

Manchester City: Atletico, Schalke, Ajax, Roma

Lyon: Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP G

Real Madrid: Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Manchester United

Roma: Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Manchester City

 

GROUP H

Juventus: Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon

Manchester United: Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid

 

When will the draw take place?

The teams will learn their next opponents on December 17 when the draw is made at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

When will the Champions League last-16 matches be played?

One half of the draw will play the first leg matches on 12 or 13 February, with the other four games contested a week later.

The return matches take place three weeks later, with the round completed on March 13.

What the Champions League draw means for English clubs
