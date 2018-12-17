×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League last 16: Who could get who in Monday's draw?

Omnisport
NEWS
News
733   //    17 Dec 2018, 14:16 IST
LionelMessi - cropped
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

Representatives of the remaining 16 teams in the Champions League will convene in Nyon for Monday's draw for the knockout stages.

Some of the continent's heavyweights had little difficulty booking their place, with Porto, Bayern Munich and Barcelona topping their respective groups unbeaten.

Juventus and holders Real Madrid also progressed as group winners, despite suffering shock defeats last week to Young Boys and CSKA Moscow, respectively.

Those who emerged as leaders in the round-robin phase will – theoretically at least – expect slightly kinder draws.

However, there are certainly a few jokers in the pack, with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United all going through as runners-up.

For most, the knockout phase is when the Champions League really starts to build the intrigue, but there are rules in place preventing clubs from facing other sides from the same nation or group in the last 16.

So, who could each team end up playing? We take a look at the draw scenarios.

 

Advertisement

GROUP A

Borussia Dortmund : Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Tottenham

Atletico Madrid : Bayern, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto

 

GROUP B

Barcelona : Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Tottenham : Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP C

PSG : Atletico, Tottenham, Schalke, Ajax, Roma, Manchester United

Liverpool : Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

 

GROUP D

Porto : Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Schalke : Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP E

Bayern : Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Ajax : Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

 

GROUP F

Manchester City : Atletico, Schalke, Ajax, Roma

Lyon : Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP G

Real Madrid : Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Manchester United

Roma : Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Manchester City

 

GROUP H

Juventus : Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon

Manchester United : Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid

 

When will the Champions League last-16 matches be played?

One half of the draw will play the first leg matches on 12 or 13 February, with the other four games contested a week later.

The return matches take place three weeks later, with the round completed on March 13.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Manchester City Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Champions League draw: The possible last-16 ties
RELATED STORY
What the Champions League draw means for English clubs
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Analysing the group stage draw for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is it now a 3-horse race for the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Rating the English clubs'...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League superstars who will light up the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Who Will Finish Top of the Premier League and Why?
RELATED STORY
5 former players who played for both Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us