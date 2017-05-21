Chelsea score five against Sunderland in Terry's final league game

by Reuters News 21 May 2017, 21:56 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 21/5/17 Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their third goal with David Luiz Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

REUTERS - CHELSEA 5 SUNDERLAND 1

Chelsea celebrated their title and captain John Terry's last game at Stamford Bridge with a 5-1 defeat of relegated Sunderland on Sunday , bringing their season's Premier League win tally to a record 30 games.

A third-minute goal on the rebound from Sunderland's Javier Manquillo did not mar the festivities and five minutes later Willian equalised after sustained Chelsea pressure.

Most of the Chelsea players, as though warming up for the FA Cup final next Saturday, had a pop at the beleaguered Sunderland goal during the game.

Eden Hazard made it 2-1 with a classic low shot into the bottom corner, Pedro scored a third goal with a header in the 77th and Michy Batshuayi added two late goals before officials wheeled on a mobile stage for the trophy presentation.

Antonio Conte, aiming for the double in his first season in charge, brought Terry off in the 26th minute -- his shirt number -- to a standing ovation. The former England captain wept as he hugged his team mates and brought to an end a 22-year career at Stamford Bridge.

