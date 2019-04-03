×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea started the season too well – Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    03 Apr 2019, 03:00 IST
MaurizioSarri - cropped
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri believes Chelsea's blistering start to the Premier League season gave supporters false hope for what could be achieved during his first campaign in charge.

The Italian oversaw a 12-game unbeaten domestic run after joining from Napoli with the Blues not tasting defeat in the league until a visit to Tottenham on November 24.

Since then, Sarri's side have slipped away from title contention and are now in a four-way battle with Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United for two Champions League qualification spots.

Chelsea fans vented their frustration during Sunday's last-gasp win at Cardiff City, including calls for Sarri to lose his job, but the 60-year-old believes expectations were unfairly raised after that impressive start.

"We probably started too well," he told a media conference ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge. "Our fans probably thought that it would be an easy season for us.

"In the last seasons they were used to winning. So they probably thought that it was normal to continue to win. But it's not normal.

"In the Premier League, I think that it's not easy. Every match is very difficult, every team is really very strong. It's really very difficult to be in the top four in this championship."

When asked if he expected Chelsea to fall away from the league summit over the course of the season, he said: "Yes. We had to face difficulties. We started very well, a bit lucky in some matches with a very great level of enthusiasm.

Advertisement

"But I knew very well that it wasn't easy and, sooner or later, we'd have to face big difficulties."

Sarri's brand of possession-based football has attracted criticism from fans this season but he insists he has no intention of changing his ways.

When asked if he would adapt his approach, he responded: "No, because I need to believe in what I do. Otherwise, for me, it's impossible for me to pass my ideas to the players."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: Can The Maurizio Sarri Project Work At Chelsea? 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea must sack Maurizio Sarri immediately
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea should sack Maurizio Sarri next season
RELATED STORY
Fan criticism not helpful to Chelsea players - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Dear Sarri: An open letter from a frustrated Chelsea fan to Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Callum Hudson-Odoi ready to start, Sarri urges fans to stop the abuse | April 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: If Sarri is to challenge, Chelsea need better fullbacks
RELATED STORY
I am getting used to this - Sarri unfazed by criticism from Chelsea fans
RELATED STORY
The real reason why Chelsea are struggling under Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri takes control again as Chelsea try to salvage their season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us