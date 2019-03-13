×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CONCACAF Champions League Review: Lozano scores screamer in Santos Laguna win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Mar 2019, 10:49 IST
BrianLozano - Cropped
Santos Laguna midfielder Brian Lozano

Brian Lozano scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half as Santos Laguna rallied past the New York Red Bulls in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Lozano netted a brace as Santos struck four times in the final 20 minutes to claim a 4-2 win over the Red Bulls in their second leg in Torreon on Tuesday.

The visiting MLS side had drawn level on aggregate inside 10 minutes, but Santos eventually sealed a 6-2 victory in the tie to move into the semi-finals.

A nice team move saw Omir Fernandez tap in a Daniel Royer cross in just the fourth minute to bring the Red Bulls, who suffered a 2-0 home loss, back into the tie.

Bradley Wright-Phillips then set up Royer and the visitors were on track until Santos took over late on.

Jose Abella finished clinically before Lozano got on the end of a Jesus Angulo pass to make it 2-2 in the second leg.

After Diego Valdes made it 3-2, Lozano scored the best goal of the game in the 81st minute.

From just inside his own half, Lozano spotted Luis Robles off his line before producing a stunning effort over the stranded goalkeeper.

Advertisement

In the day's other game, Tigres UANL claimed a 1-0 win at home to Houston Dynamo to wrap up a 3-0 aggregate success, setting up a meeting with Santos Laguna.

Omnisport
NEWS
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres, Santos Laguna secure away wins
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Santos Laguna hit Marathon for six
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Red Bulls into quarters, Santos Laguna complete rout
RELATED STORY
Lozano and Morgan scoop CONCACAF awards
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Monterrey add to De Boer's tough Atlanta start
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Toronto trounced 4-0, Dynamo win
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Rampant Atlanta give De Boer first win
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Valencia inspires Tigres, Toronto exit
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Atlanta beaten in De Boer's first competitive game
RELATED STORY
Column: Major League Soccer seeks respect in own backyard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us