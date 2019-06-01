Conte on Inter challenge: This is what I live for

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 01 Jun 2019, 02:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Inter boss Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is ready for a new challenge as he aims to get Inter back to the "highest level", not just in Italy but also in Europe as well.

After a year out of coaching following his departure from Chelsea at the end of last season, the former Juventus boss' return to the touchline in Serie A was confirmed on Friday.

Inter have not won the league title since their historic treble-winning season in 2009-10 and Conte is relishing the task of restoring the club to their former glories.

"For me, it's a new experience, a new chapter in my life, a new challenge. This is what I live for and I'm really excited to begin this new chapter," he told the club's official website.

"Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the club and directors have placed in me.

"This is a top club, one of the best in Italy and throughout the world – and the desire that the owners have to bring Inter back to where it belongs.

"This is a club that wants to return to being at the highest level in Italy, Europe and throughout the world."

Advertisement

Inter president Steven Zhang, meanwhile, believes that Conte will have an immediate impact on the club as they look to get back to challenging for honours.

"There's confidence and mutual respect between him and the club because he believes in our project. We know his history and his winning mentality.

"Our mission has always been the same: to make this project as successful as possible and to ensure that this club is one of the best in the world."