×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Conte on Inter challenge: This is what I live for

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    01 Jun 2019, 02:50 IST
antonioconte - cropped
New Inter boss Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is ready for a new challenge as he aims to get Inter back to the "highest level", not just in Italy but also in Europe as well.

After a year out of coaching following his departure from Chelsea at the end of last season, the former Juventus boss' return to the touchline in Serie A was confirmed on Friday.

Inter have not won the league title since their historic treble-winning season in 2009-10 and Conte is relishing the task of restoring the club to their former glories.

"For me, it's a new experience, a new chapter in my life, a new challenge. This is what I live for and I'm really excited to begin this new chapter," he told the club's official website.

"Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the club and directors have placed in me.

"This is a top club, one of the best in Italy and throughout the world – and the desire that the owners have to bring Inter back to where it belongs.

"This is a club that wants to return to being at the highest level in Italy, Europe and throughout the world."

Advertisement

Inter president Steven Zhang, meanwhile, believes that Conte will have an immediate impact on the club as they look to get back to challenging for honours.

"There's confidence and mutual respect between him and the club because he believes in our project. We know his history and his winning mentality.

"Our mission has always been the same: to make this project as successful as possible and to ensure that this club is one of the best in the world."

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Inter appoint Conte as Spalletti's successor
RELATED STORY
Chiellini would 'hate' to see former Juventus boss Conte at Inter
RELATED STORY
Fans will wonder, why me? – Conte aware of Inter supporters' suspicion
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: I don't know if I'll leave Inter
RELATED STORY
Conte can wander wherever he wants – Inter boss Spalletti goes on the defensive
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan wants to make United striker first signing of the Conte era 
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Antonio Conte set to be announced as new Inter Milan coach
RELATED STORY
Reports: Antonio Conte to be Inter Milan's next manager and will sign a deal next week
RELATED STORY
Conte better than Mourinho – Pirlo
RELATED STORY
Spalletti and Inter not distracted by Conte talk
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us