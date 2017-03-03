Conte says committed to Chelsea, though family missing him

by Reuters News 03 Mar 2017, 20:44 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea - Antonio Conte Press Conference - Chelsea Training Ground - 3/3/17 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reiterated his commitment to the Premier League leaders on Friday, following media reports that he was finding hard to adjust to life in England without his family.

"I think for sure the only problem for me this season is the family is missing me," he said.

"...I am working for the future to bring them here and stay together. Family is missing me, this is the truth.

"Every coach when you start work with a new club, you hope to stay many, many years. It means you are working very well... It is normal for every coach to hope to stay."

Looking ahead to Monday's clash at the London Stadium, Conte

picked out fit-again Andy Carroll as West Ham United's danger man.

Carroll, who has four goals in his last four games, is back for ninth-placed West Ham after a month out with a groin injury.

"He is a really good player, very strong and we must pay great attention," Conte said. "I think we must pay attention for the whole squad."

West Ham are one of the few teams that have beaten Conte's league leaders this season, prevailing 2-1 in the League Cup at the London Stadium in October.

"EFL Cup they beat us, we are preparing for different solution to limit the strength of our opponent," Conte added. "...If you face a player that is fast, another that is very strong physically, we are preparing well."

Midfielder Eden Hazard has picked up a knock, but Conte was not overly concerned that the Belgian could miss the game.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)