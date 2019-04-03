×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa Libertadores Review: Ruben hat-trick sees Athletico beat Boca

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:32 IST
AthleticoParanaense - Cropped
Athletico Paranaense celebrate

Boca Juniors were crushed by a Marco Ruben-inspired Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores, while Palmeiras also suffered their first loss Tuesday.

Last year's runners-up, Boca slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Athletico in Curitiba in Group G.

Ruben tapped in the opener nine minutes before half-time for what would be the start of a hat-trick.

The former Villarreal and River Plate forward, who is on loan from Rosario Central, struck again in the 69th minute, tapping in a Bruno Guimaraes cross.

Ruben sealed his hat-trick with nine minutes remaining when he headed in from close range for Athletico, who moved top of Group G at the expense of Boca.

He became just the second player to score a hat-trick against Boca in the Libertadores, after Jose Castillo – for Bolivar in 2004.

In Buenos Aires, Palmeiras were handed their first defeat in Group F with a 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo.

Marcelo Herrera's second-half goal lifted San Lorenzo top of the group, one point ahead of Palmeiras.

Advertisement

Junior were left point-less in the group after a 1-0 defeat at Melgar.

In Group D, San Jose and LDU Quito played out a thrilling 3-3 draw that featured three own goals.

San Jose defender Cesar Mena netted two own goals, but his team came from behind to salvage their first point.

Reigning champions River Plate dropped to third in Group A – albeit with a game in hand – after Palestino beat Alianza Lima 3-0.

Cerro Porteno retained their perfect record in Group E, moving onto nine points thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to Nacional.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Copa Libertadores Review: Penarol, Athletico Paranaense secure big wins
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca held in opener, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores - Group Stage Matchday 2 Round-Up 
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca win, Goulart inspires Palmeiras
RELATED STORY
Wilstermann hold Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores tie
RELATED STORY
COPA Libertadores - Matchday 1 Round-Up
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores - A preview of Matchday 2 
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: River held again, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores 2019: The favourites, dark horses and players to watch
RELATED STORY
Tolima upset Atletico Paranaense in Copa Libertadores clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us