Courtois: There is a lot less debate since Navas left Real Madrid

Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas

Thibaut Courtois insisted there was never any internal strain on his relationship with Keylor Navas, though he acknowledged there is now much less focus on the Real Madrid goalkeeping situation following the latter's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Navas completed a switch to PSG in September, with Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction to Madrid on loan.

Last season, both Courtois and Navas competed for the number one spot at Madrid, with the media and fans often debating over which one should be named as number one choice.

Now, those debates have been settled, with France goalkeeper Areola acting as Courtois' understudy, but the former Chelsea shot-stopper affirmed there were no issues between himself and Navas.

"In the end it is like in life. With some you have better relationships and you talk more," Courtois told MARCA.

"He was a partner and there was always a good I try to help them both. The fact that it is no longer helped me.

"I think it is more that there is no longer that debate from outside, because from inside we were two goalkeepers that we trained well competing, as now with Areola who is a great goalkeeper.

"Then the requirement for me, day by day, has not changed. But there seems to be less debate outside."