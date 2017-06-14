Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?

We use Opta data to examine how Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez compare as Portugal and Chile prepare for the Confederations Cup.

Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate international success in 2016

Having dominated their respective continents just a year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez will take on the best from around the world at the Confederations Cup.

Ronaldo dragged Portugal to the final of Euro 2016, where they sealed glory despite the Real Madrid star's injury, while Sanchez and Chile tasted Copa America glory for a second year in a row.

World Cup champions Germany have selected an experimental squad as they look ahead to defending their crown in Russia next year, so A Seleccao and La Roja are bringing the star quality.

But which of the stellar attackers is best set to shine this year? With Opta data, we analyse Ronaldo and Sanchez's campaigns at Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively...



THE TROPHY HAULS

Ronaldo: LaLiga, Champions League, Club World Cup

Sanchez: FA Cup

Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League could prompt Sanchez's departure, despite their impressive FA Cup final win over Chelsea. Sanchez scored a contentious opener at Wembley, but staying at Arsenal will mean no place at Europe's top table for the Chilean, after Arsene Wenger's side finished fifth in the Premier League.

While continental success is beyond the Gunners, it is becoming routine for Los Blancos to lift 'Big Ears'. A third Champions League in four years was secured with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff - Ronaldo scoring twice in a dominant display. Ronaldo also contributed to Madrid's first league crown in five years, including a goal in their title-clinching win at Malaga.



THE STATS

Ronaldo in LaLiga:

Games: 29

Goals: 25

Assists: 6

Mins per goal: 101.76

Shot conversion %: 15.43

Sanchez in the Premier League:

Games: 38

Goals: 24

Assists: 10

Mins per goal: 134.29

Shot conversion %: 18.6

Ronaldo in the Champions League:

Games: 13

Goals: 12

Assists: 5

Mins per goal: 100

Shot conversion %: 16.44

Sanchez in the Champions League:

Games: 8

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Mins per goal: 221.33

Shot conversion %: 20



ON THE INTERNATIONAL SCENE

Both players started the season having enjoyed crowning glories with their countries, but it hasn't been the same for both since then.

Ronaldo has scored a blistering 12 goals in just six games for Portugal since the Euro 2016 final, helping Fernando Santos' side keep pace with Switzerland in World Cup qualifying after losing to them in the Madrid star's absence.

On the other hand, Sanchez has only managed to score in two of his eight Chile appearances following Copa America glory. La Roja remain mired in a tangle of nations above Argentina - who occupy CONMEBOL's play-off spot - hoping to keep their heads above water in the race to Russia.



HOW MUCH LEFT IN THE TANK?

International success after long domestic seasons often comes down to who can keep their players freshest and Portugal may benefit from Zinedine Zidane's decision to rest Ronaldo for a number of their games late in the Liga season as Madrid sought a double.

Ronaldo ended 2016-17 with 4,634 minutes under his belt for club and country.

Sanchez on the other hand, clocked up 4,888 minutes for Arsenal and Chile, three games' worth more fixtures. Ronaldo's season also started later than Sanchez's as he recovered from the knee ligament injury sustained in the Euro 2016 final.