×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Jong tells De Ligt to join Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
514   //    17 Apr 2019, 12:30 IST
MatthijsdeLigt-cropped
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

Former Ajax captain Siem de Jong would like to see in-demand teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt join LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Linked with Europe's biggest clubs – including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag said there is "zero chance" of skipper De Ligt remaining in Amsterdam.

The 19-year-old Netherlands international produced a match-winning display in Turin, where he scored as Ajax stunned Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

"I've heard a lot of stories about clubs wanting to buy him," De Jong – who is loan at A-League side Sydney FC from Ajax – told Omnisport.

"I get it. He is a young guy, really strong already physically. Really good in his head too. A good guy and good for the team.

"I'm not sure where he will go, he has enough choices. It will probably be a really nice club. One of my favourite clubs are Barcelona, so I wouldn't mind seeing him there."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Real Madrid  Juventus  Incredible feeling

A post shared by Matthijs de Ligt (@mdeligt_) on

De Ligt could reunite with star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will leave Ajax for Barca at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old De Jong is set for Camp Nou after a transfer worth €86million in total was agreed in January.

Advertisement

De Jong has continued to dazzle in Eredivisie and the Champions League this season, and his namesake hailed the "unique" Dutchman.

"He is really good on the ball," Siem de Jong said. "He isn't scared. Even sometimes in the back, he makes his actions. He is strong on the ball and won't lose it.

"If you see him, a lot of Ajax's build-up starts with him. He creates openings for other team-mates. He is a unique player in this time. He can really create things that others can't."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a night! Proud to be part of this team

A post shared by Frenkie de Jong (@frenkiedejong) on

Asked if he can get even better alongside Lionel Messi at Barca, De Jong replied: "Of course. Even playing alongside all the other players there and competing in bigger leagues will be good for him.

"He will be improving a lot in the coming years. For him it's a really, really nice challenge."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
BARCELONA TRANSFER NEWS : Top 5 BARCA Transfer Targets January 2019 ft Pogba | De Ligt | De Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: “De Ligt should join Barcelona,” claims former Barcelona and Dutch manager
RELATED STORY
Reports: Another prodigy set to choose Barcelona after Frenkie De Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Catalan giants set to offer a five-year deal to De Ligt, Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Japanese sensation and more - April 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt edges closer to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona favorites to land De Ligt which propels Juventus to negotiate for Blaugrana defender instead
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Real Madrid set to battle with Catalan giants for €70M rated striker, De Ligt hopes to sign for Blaugrana - April 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Griezmann not on table for Barca as Bartomeu refuses to rule out De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Top 4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us