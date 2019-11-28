De Laurentiis proud of Napoli display in Liverpool draw

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis hailed the Partenopei's performance against Liverpool, claiming it proved the team's doubters wrong.

Several Napoli players have reportedly been handed heavy fines after they refused to attend a training camp organised by De Laurentiis, and Carlo Ancelotti's side headed into Wednesday's meeting at Anfield without a win in six matches in all competitions.

Although that run was extended to seven games with a 1-1 Champions League draw, De Laurentiis believes there can be no doubting the players' commitment.

Napoli inflicted Liverpool's only defeat since the Community Shield in their opening group-stage match, and now the president has called on the team to show the same levels in every match they play.

"With Ancelotti and this team, we earned two wins and a draw against the [European] champions Liverpool," De Laurentiis tweeted.

Con Ancelotti e con questa squadra due vittorie e un pareggio contro un Liverpool stracampione. Contro chi gufa addossando il non rendimento a rinnovi non effettuati, questa partita è la risposta definitiva. Bravo l'allenatore e bravi i nostri calciatori (continua) — AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) November 27, 2019

"So much for those who try to do us down and say players don't perform because of contracts that haven’t been renewed, let this game be the definitive response.

"Well done to the coach and to our players. Now everyone get their heads down and work hard, try to consider every game coming up as if it was against Liverpool.

"We mustn't talk today about the disciplinary action the club is taking with the players. We'll resolve these matters ourselves without external pressure or influence."

The draw leaves Napoli second, with a win against Genk in their final Group E outing enough to guarantee progression and possibly first place, depending on how Liverpool fare at Salzburg.

A draw against Genk could also be enough for Ancelotti's men.