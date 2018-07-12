Defender Nirmal Chhetri joins FC Goa

Margao, Jul 12 (PTI) FC Goa has signed Sikkimese defender Nirmal Chhetri from NorthEast United FC ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Super League.

Chhetri has been a veteran in the ISL since its inception, playing for Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United before joining the Gaurs.

The full back started his senior career with Air India back in 2006 before playing for both Bengal giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan respectively. He scored three goals for Mohun Bagan, including one on his debut.

He was loaned out to Mohammedan SC in 2013. In 2014, ISL side Kerala Blasters sought the services of the defender who joined them and helped the team to reach the finals where they lost against ATK.

Chhetri then moved to NorthEast United FC where he played the 2016 and 2017 seasons before moving to Goa to join the Gaurs.

"The entire country noticed the brand of exciting football that FC Goa played last season and now I have the chance to be a part of it. Coach Sergio (Lobera) did wonders last season and I'm happy to be under his tutelage going forward," Chhetri said anout his new team.

Head Coach Lobera was also full of praise for his new recruit.

"Nirmal is a player who will bring experience to this squad. He can play in any position across the back four and can assist in attack as well," he said