Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Defender Nirmal Chhetri joins FC Goa

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
34   //    12 Jul 2018, 15:33 IST

Margao, Jul 12 (PTI) FC Goa has signed Sikkimese defender Nirmal Chhetri from NorthEast United FC ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Super League.

Chhetri has been a veteran in the ISL since its inception, playing for Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United before joining the Gaurs.

The full back started his senior career with Air India back in 2006 before playing for both Bengal giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan respectively. He scored three goals for Mohun Bagan, including one on his debut.

He was loaned out to Mohammedan SC in 2013. In 2014, ISL side Kerala Blasters sought the services of the defender who joined them and helped the team to reach the finals where they lost against ATK.

Chhetri then moved to NorthEast United FC where he played the 2016 and 2017 seasons before moving to Goa to join the Gaurs.

"The entire country noticed the brand of exciting football that FC Goa played last season and now I have the chance to be a part of it. Coach Sergio (Lobera) did wonders last season and I'm happy to be under his tutelage going forward," Chhetri said anout his new team.

Head Coach Lobera was also full of praise for his new recruit.

"Nirmal is a player who will bring experience to this squad. He can play in any position across the back four and can assist in attack as well," he said

ISL 2018: FC Goa signs Nirmal Chettri for upcoming season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte from...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri bags double honour at Bengaluru FC Awards...
RELATED STORY
FPAI awards 2018: Sunil Chhetri named Player of the year,...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri's Harry Kane-like...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Veteran defender Anwar Ali reunites with Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-FC Goa defender Narayan Das joins Delhi...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Ashique Kuruniyan included in...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, Player...
RELATED STORY
"Pride comes before fall" says Bengaluru FC's Ajay Chhetri
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us