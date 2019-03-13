×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery embracing pressure as Arsenal attempt Rennes comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
134   //    13 Mar 2019, 20:27 IST
unai emery - cropped
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery insists it is a "positive issue" that Arsenal are under pressure to produce a comeback when they host Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners trail 3-1 from the first leg of the last-16 tie, having surrendered a third-minute lead following Sokratis Papastathopoulos' red card shortly before half-time.

Fulham are the only team to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit since the tournament was rebranded as the Europa League in 2009-10, but the Gunners fought back to beat BATE 3-1 on aggregate in the last round after losing 1-0 away from home.

And Emery hopes his players can embrace the pressure again as they look to keep their European campaign alive.

"We are very demanding on ourselves. It is a positive issue," the Arsenal boss told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We want to play top matches against the best teams. In the Europa League, we are finding some results, like the last round versus Borisov, difficult.

"This is the same with a bad result in the first round. It will be a tough match but our demand for our best performance is very high. I want to play matches with difficult results, against tough players.

"We need to be together and create a big atmosphere with our supporters to help us. We need to play with high emotion but taking clever decisions on the pitch. These are both important issues. We need to control the 90 minutes, maybe more.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts are now positive. We are thinking to play 90 minutes with our game plan and our best tactical decisions on the pitch and being organised with our quality.

"In the first 90 minutes, they beat us and tomorrow, we will want to show here it can be different, but with a big respect to them and also knowing we need all the players with the focus and to control our emotions and control the different situations and scenarios that can come in the 90 minutes."

Alexandre Lacazette will be available for the match after UEFA reduced his three-match suspension for his red card in the loss to BATE.

Emery will now consider whether or not to play the France international alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack, as he did in the 2-0 Premier League over Manchester United last Sunday.

"We can play with two strikers; we can play with one. Tomorrow I am thinking not only of the first 11, because I think we are going to need different situations, maybe different systems and maybe different players," he said.

"All players are very important. We can play with Lacazette and Auba, or we could play with one. I think we need different possibilities if the match is going one way or another."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery confident Arsenal can cope without Lacazette against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Arsenal could not control Rennes with 10 men - Emery
RELATED STORY
Rennes-Arsenal is not Emery v Ben Arfa, says Stephan
RELATED STORY
Ben Arfa amused by 'agitated' Emery in Rennes win
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette free to play against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Stade Rennes 3-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: 3 Rennes players Arsenal need to be wary of
RELATED STORY
Emery has no time for negative vibes as Arsenal seek response
RELATED STORY
Rennes 3-1 Arsenal: 3 reasons why the Gunners were beaten | UEFA Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lacazette available to face Rennes following Arsenal appeal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT EIN INT
0 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
FT DIN BEN
1 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
FT SEV SLA
2 - 2
 Sevilla vs Slavia Praha
FT REN ARS
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Arsenal
FT ZEN VIL
1 - 3
 Zenit vs Villarreal
FT CHE DYN
3 - 0
 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
FT NAP SAL
3 - 0
 Napoli vs Salzburg
FT VAL KRA
2 - 1
 Valencia vs Krasnodar
Today DYN CHE 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea
Today SAL NAP 11:25 PM Salzburg vs Napoli
Today KRA VAL 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Valencia
Tomorrow INT EIN 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BEN DIN 01:30 AM Benfica vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SLA SEV 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Sevilla
Tomorrow ARS REN 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Rennes
Tomorrow VIL ZEN 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Zenit
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us