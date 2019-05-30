×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England-born Arsenal product to become first ever naturalised China player

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    30 May 2019, 22:06 IST
yennaris-cropped
Nico Yennaris in action for Brentford earlier this season

England-born Arsenal academy product Nico Yennaris is set to become China's first ever naturalised international after being selected in their squad for upcoming friendly matches.

The 26-year-old Beijing Guoan midfielder, who is known as Li Ke in China, has been named in coach Marcello Lippi's first squad since the Italian returned to the helm after departing in January.

He could make his debut against Philippines on June 7 or when Tajikistan visit four days later.

It has been reported that a condition of Lippi's comeback was the opportunity to start naturalising foreign players in an attempt to boost China's capabilities on the international stage.

Yennaris is the first to break that barrier after the former Brentford man is said to have renounced his UK passport and become a Chinese citizen upon signing for Beijing Guoan in January.

Media reports have suggested Yennaris could soon be joined by Brazilians Elkeson, Alex Teixeira and Ricardo Goulart, once they have all qualified for dual citizenship through living in the country for five years.

Elkeson has spent six years in China, representing Guangzhou Evergrande before joining current club Shanghai SIPG in 2016, while Teixeira famously rejected the advances of clubs such as Liverpool to sign for Jiangsu Suning the same year.

Goulart returned to Evergrande – whom he previously represented for four years – after a loan spell at Palmeiras earlier this month.

Speculation in the days since has suggested Goulart's return and potential contract extension is linked to China's apparent desire to naturalise him.

Advertisement
Top 5 greatest Champions League player seasons ever
RELATED STORY
Top 10 naturalised international footballers - Part 2
RELATED STORY
Chelsea’s 2013 Europa League Winning Team: Where do the stars of that campaign find themselves now?
RELATED STORY
Petr Cech retires: Best XI to have played with the Czech goalkeeper - Only 2 Arsenal players make the list
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Wu Lei becomes first Chinese player to score in LaLiga
RELATED STORY
Ranking The 5 Best Sides In Premier League History 
RELATED STORY
5 Defenders Arsenal should target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea: 3 flops who cost Unai Emery the Europa League trophy
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: 3 Improvements needed to become title challengers next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us