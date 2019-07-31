×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England striker Toni Duggan joins Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    31 Jul 2019, 22:30 IST
Toni Duggan
Atletico Madrid's new signing Toni Duggan

Toni Duggan has signed a two-year deal with Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona in July.

The England striker helped Barca reach the Women's Champions League final last term before making three appearances for the Lionesses in their run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Duggan will continue her club career in the Primera Division Femenina after champions Atletico saw off competition for her signature from other top sides.

"This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe," said the 28-year-old forward.

"I had several different offers – from all around the world – but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico's record is incredible. I've seen this team up close over the last couple of years and they are a real force.

"When I visited the new training ground I was extremely impressed. In terms of a facility that caters specifically for a women's team, it is the best I have ever seen.

"I have met both the captain and manager – this is the next level for me, in every sense. They have great players and I want to help them to retain the league and to go further in the Champions League.

"I played at the Wanda Metropolitano last season in front of 60,000 fans, so I know how much these supporters enjoy women's football – I was blown away by the atmosphere and their support for the team. It will be a huge honour to play in front of them. There are plans to play games at the Wanda next season and I am very excited about that."

Duggan joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2017 and played 72 games for the club, scoring 29 goals and helping them finish second to Atletico in the league two years running.

Advertisement
Lionesses striker Toni Duggan leaves Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid squad for the International Champions Cup announced
RELATED STORY
England boss Neville praises Duggan following alleged spitting incident
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Antoine Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
WATCH VIDEO: Twitter reacts as FC Barcelona Destroys Atletico Madrid | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 3 reasons Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Catalans issued legal action warning over Antoine Griezmann transfer by Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Abidal denies Barcelona approached Griezmann before striker announced Atletico Madrid exit
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 3 Reasons why Los Blancos got humiliated
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'He is a star' - Lenglet praises Griezmann amid Barcelona links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT OLY VIK
4 - 0
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow ATR DAC 10:30 PM Atromitos vs DAC
Tomorrow APO SHA 10:30 PM Apollon vs Shamrock Rovers
Tomorrow AEL ARI 10:30 PM AEL vs Aris
Tomorrow ZRI UTR 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Utrecht
Tomorrow DIN QBL 10:30 PM Dinamo Tbilisi vs Qəbələ
Tomorrow JAB PYU 10:30 PM Jablonec vs Pyunik
Tomorrow SHE PAR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Partizani Tirana
Tomorrow LIE NOR 10:30 PM Liepāja vs Norrköping
Tomorrow NEF ARS 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Arsenal Tula
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us