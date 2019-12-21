×
Everton appoint Ancelotti: Carlo the 'perfect' choice - Brands

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST
Carlo Ancelotti - cropped
Carlo Ancelotti, pictured during his time as Napoli boss

Carlo Ancelotti's ability to build trophy-winning sides makes him the "perfect appointment" for Everton, according to the club's director of football Marcel Brands.

Everton's two-week search for a new manager officially concluded on Saturday with confirmation of Ancelotti's arrival on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 60-year-old replaces Marco Silva at Goodison Park, returning to work just 11 days after he was sacked by Napoli amid off-field issues and a poor start to the Serie A season.

Ancelotti has previously managed in the Premier League with Chelsea, winning the title and the FA Cup in 2009-10 - continuing a trend of lifting the top prizes in a coaching career that includes three Champions League triumphs.

The Italian has coached in each of Europe's top five leagues, and Everton chief Brands believes his appointment on a long-term contract can be considered a coup for his side.

"Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton," he told the Toffees' official website.

"He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe's major leagues.

"He is the perfect appointment for us. He embraces our vision for the club, and we are sure that his enthusiasm to take the helm at Goodison together with his tactical abilities and well-renowned man-management will make him successful in this role."

Unai Emery, Vitor Pereira and Rafael Benitez had also been linked with the Everton job, but Brands says Ancelotti was the undisputed first choice.

"This was a clear and exciting decision for the board to make," he said. "It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout. 

"Carlo has proven time and again he knows how to build a trophy-winning side, and we share the excitement of our fans at the prospect of him leading our team in the years ahead. We're all greatly looking forward to working with him."

Premier League 2019-20
Contact Us