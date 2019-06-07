×
Everton appoint Boa Morte as assistant manager

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    07 Jun 2019, 19:40 IST
Luis Boa Morte - cropped
Luis Boa Morte playing in the Star Sixes tournament

Everton have announced Luis Boa Morte as their new assistant manager following the departure of Joao Pedro Sousa.

The 41-year-old has signed a two-year deal to replace Marco Silva's long-term assistant Sousa, who stepped down from his position last week to become coach of Portuguese side Famalicao.

Everton have moved quickly to fill the void by appointing Boa Morte, who previously worked with Silva at Sporting Lisbon in 2014-15 when in charge of the under-19 side.

The former Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and West Ham forward has more recently spent time as assistant manager at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, helping them finish second in the league.

"I’m very happy to be joining Everton, a big club with so much history and tradition," he told Everton's official website.

"I’m excited to be working again with the manager, Marco Silva, who is a great coach and I would like to thank him for providing me with such a big opportunity.

"I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and staff at the club when we return for pre-season training next month and start the preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League season."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
