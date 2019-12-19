Everton keep Ferguson in place for Arsenal clash as Ancelotti appointment nears

Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of Everton against Arsenal

Everton have confirmed Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Goodison Park, as Carlo Ancelotti's appointment reportedly draws closer.

Ferguson has been in interim control since Marco Silva was dismissed on December 5 in the wake of a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Fan favourite Ferguson led the Toffees to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in his first match, before claiming a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, though his winning run came to an end on Wednesday as Everton exited the EFL Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to in-form Leicester City.

Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli on December 10, seems set to take over, with the ex-Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach presenting a real coup for struggling Everton should they secure his signature as expected.

However, while Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract, he will not be at the helm for Saturday's meeting with Arsenal, who look set to have a new manager themselves for the fixture, with former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta in line to replace Unai Emery.

Ferguson will instead continue, with Everton announcing the Scot will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell, Francis Jeffers and Alan Kelly.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League but only four points behind the Gunners, who occupy a top-half spot.