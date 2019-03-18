Expansion FC Cincinnati get first win, beating Timbers 3-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagne scored two minutes apart in the second half and expansion FC Cincinnati won for the first time, topping the 10-man Portland Timbers 3-0 on Sunday in its home debut.

Kendall Waston scored FC Cincy's first home goal in the MLS in the 15th minute by heading home Leonardo Bertone's free kick in front of a sold-out crowd of 32,250 at Nippert Stadium, including MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Cruz scored on a back-heel shot in the 61st, settling a deflected shot and rolling it inside the far post. Two minutes later, Deplagne finished off a busy sequence in the box with a redirection.

MLS expansion teams are 9-6-2 in their opening home matches.

FC Cincy goalkeeper Spencer Richey denied a point-blank shot by Dairon Asprilla at the back post on a corner kick. Portland defender Larrys Mabiala received yellow cards in first-half stoppage time and the 70th for the Timbers (0-2-1).

Cincinnati striker Fanendo Adi, who spent four-plus years in a star role with Portland before being traded in July, shared greetings with his old teammates in the lineup line before the game.

FC Cincy (1-1-1) got its first point last week, rallying for a 1-1 draw against defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United.

LOS ANGELES FC, NEW YORK CITY FC 2, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Vela had two tying goals to help Los Angeles FC tie New York City FC 2-2 on Sunday.

Vela tied it at 1 in the 43rd minute for LAFC (2-0-1) by getting to Latif Blessing's through ball and poking it into the back of the net. Vela leveled the match again in the 76th on a penalty kick.

Alexandru Mitrita opened the scoring in the 39th minute, running alone down the left side, cutting back two defenders in the box and finishing it into the upper corner. Alexander Ring gave NYCFC (0-0-3) a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute.