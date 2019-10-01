FA investigates alleged racist abuse of Charlton forward Leko in Leeds United clash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 01 Oct 2019, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jonathan Leko of Charlton Athletic

The Football Association is investigating an allegation that Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko suffered racist abuse from an opposition player in Saturday's match against Leeds United.

Referee John Brooks was notified during the fixture at The Valley, which Charlton won 1-0, and both clubs have confirmed the Football Association (FA) is looking at the matter.

Charlton stated on their official website: "Charlton Athletic can confirm that an allegation of racial abuse directed at Jonathan Leko by an opposing player during Saturday's game against Leeds United was reported to referee John Brooks.

"The Football Association are carrying out an investigation following the report.

"The club will support Leko throughout the process and will not be making any further comment until the investigation is concluded."

Leeds issued their own statement, saying: "Leeds United are aware of an allegation made following our Championship game with Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday.

"The club will be working with the FA during their investigation. We will be making no further comment at this stage."

Players found guilty of racist abuse face a minimum six-game ban under rules brought in by the FA ahead of this season.

Leko, an England Under-20 forward, joined Charlton on a season-long loan deal from West Brom in August.

The 20-year-old has scored one goal in eight Championship games for the Addicks.