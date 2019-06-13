×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fabian would relish linking up with James and Rodrigo at Napoli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    13 Jun 2019, 21:22 IST
James Rodriguez - cropped
Colombia international James Rodriguez

Fabian Ruiz is excited about the possibility of Napoli signing James Rodriguez and Rodrigo.

Real Madrid playmaker James is likely to be available after Bayern Munich opted not to sign the 27-year-old Colombia international permanently at the end of his two-year loan spell.

Napoli have been linked with James - who played under their head coach Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid and Munich - and Valencia's Spanish striker Rodrigo, who has scored 24 LaLiga goals across the previous two seasons.

Fabian, an international team-mate of Rodrigo, feels both players would improve Napoli.

"Playing with great players is always better," he told Sky Sport.

"I think Rodrigo is a great striker, every team would like to have him and I would be very happy if he came to us.

"Both he and James are great names. They would be welcome in Naples."

One player who Napoli will hope to hold onto is Belgium international Dries Mertens.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tutto bene @driesmertens

A post shared by Fabian Ruiz (@fabianruiz52) on

Advertisement

The forward has been prolific since joining in 2013 and is fourth on the list of the club's all-time leading scorers, but he is out of contract in 2020 and Fabian is keen to see Mertens pledge his future to Napoli.

"With Dries, we talk almost every day," he added.

"We have been together since the first moment I arrived in Naples, he has welcomed me very well.

"I, like all the others, would be very happy if he signed. For us, he is a very important player."

Advertisement
Why a move to Napoli can kickstart James Rodriguez's stagnant career
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Juventus Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Which player would be the best replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
Where would Daniel James fit in at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Zidane would relish chance to work with Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Napoli: 3 key battles that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
Rodrigo fuels Man City rumours by asking Atletico Madrid for 'space'
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester City should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti happy at Napoli amid Juventus links
RELATED STORY
Rodrigo proud to mark Valencia centenary with Copa final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us