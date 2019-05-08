×
Fabinho praises Liverpool defending against Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
262   //    08 May 2019, 09:40 IST
MessiFabinho - Cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Fabinho praised Liverpool's defending against Lionel Messi and Barcelona after their incredible Champions League semi-final triumph.

The Brazilian led the way in containing Messi as the Premier League side thrashed Barca 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to claim a stunning 4-3 aggregate triumph.

While Fabinho impressed in keeping arguably the world's best player quiet, the 25-year-old was full of praise for his team as a whole.

"The whole team defended, as I said, we left our life on the ground," he told RMC Sport.

"I tried to do everything so that the ball does not reach him."

Braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum helped Liverpool become the fourth team to overturn a deficit of three or more goals from the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie to progress.

Fabinho, who felt Liverpool played well despite a 3-0 first-leg loss, said Origi's seventh-minute opener was crucial.

"We did not have a lot of time after a very difficult game in Newcastle but we are preparing a whole season to experience moments like that," he said.

"After the first game I told you that the result was not good but that our performance was.

"We tried to do the same thing, to press, to give everything but we scored quickly and that made the difference.

"We still had the strength to keep the ball in the end. After the match with our fans it was amazing."

Liverpool will face either Tottenham or Ajax in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
