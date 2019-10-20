Favre refuses to discuss Sancho's suspension after Dortmund win without star

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 22 // 20 Oct 2019, 07:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre refused to discuss Jadon Sancho being dropped for the victory over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund suspended star Sancho for Saturday's clash following reports he returned late from international duty with England this week.

Favre's Dortmund won 1-0 without 19-year-old sensation Sancho thanks to Marco Reus' 58th-minute goal at home to Gladbach.

Asked about Sancho – who has been heavily linked to Premier League giants Manchester United – Favre told reporters: "I am not going to comment on that. It was a disciplinary measure.

"Tomorrow is a new day. That's all. It stays internal."

TEAM!



DANKE AN ALLE BORUSSEN! pic.twitter.com/hW6GkrfRVs — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 19, 2019

Sancho has scored three goals and supplied five assists in Bundesliga games this season but started on the bench in the 2-2 draw against Freiburg on October 5.

The Englishman – who arrived from Manchester City in 2017 – scored 12 goals and supplied 14 assists as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season.

"We have a responsibility for the club and, in this case, also for the hygiene of the squad," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Advertisement

"And therefore the decision was without an alternative. [Sancho] trained alone today and we'd like to think he'll be back against Inter [in the Champions League].

"He is only suspended today [Saturday]. Jadon is a good lad, but he's very young and shot to the top. He might test his limits and that's why we decided to not call him up today."