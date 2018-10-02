FIFA dispute resolution workshop likely this year

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) The National Dispute Resolution Chamber of the FIFA is likely to have a workshop later this year to address the contentious contractual disputes, chairman of FIFpro Asia/Oceania division Takuya Yamazaki said Tuesday.

The players status committee of the All India Football Federation has recently imposed a transfer ban on East Bengal over irregularities in their attempts to sign defender Sukhdev Singh from I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC.

Sukhdev was banned from playing any competitive match and also was to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each to AIFF and Minerva Punjab.

"It's the contractual dispute that's one of the biggest concerns. We are aware of it. We are in talks with FIFA to bring the NDRC project to India," Yamazaki, a Japanese sports lawyer, told reporters to kick off a three-day conference of the Asia/Oceania division of the world players' body here.

NDRC is FIFA's body that provides arbitration and dispute resolution on the basis of equal representation of players and clubs and an independent chairman.

"We believe by having NDRC project (workshop) in this country we will be able to solve a lot of issues. It will check the content of the standard players contract to see if it's in line with FIFA regulations or not.

"By the end of this year we will have this project. It's not been official yet but it's highly likely to happen. It will involve AIFF," he said.

The first NDRC workshop was held in Johannesburg from May 31-June 1 this year, officially kicking off FIFA's global programme to support the national implementation of NDRCs worldwide.

The Football Players' Association of India is currently not recognised by the AIFF but Yamazaki said it's just a "matter of time".

"FIFpro has made a cooperation agreement with FIFA. Based on the agreement, FIFA has an obligation to recognise our member. It's a matter of time for the AIFF to recognise FPAI," he said.

Pointing out the issue of Sukhdev, FPAI General Manager Cyrus Confectioner said the defender has not approached them.

"We have told every player repeatedly to contact us before signing a contract. He (Sukhdev) has not yet approached us," he said.

FPAI president Renedy Singh said the need of the hour was to educate the players.

"It simply happens because of lack of knowledge in most cases. We need to work in tandem with AIFF," the former India captain said.

Meanwhile, FPAI House was inaugurated on the sidelines of the conference