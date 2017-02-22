Five-star City edge thriller with Monaco

by Reuters News 22 Feb 2017, 03:28 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 21/2/17 Monaco's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester City came out on top in an epic Champions League battle against Monaco as late goals by John Stones and Leroy Sane secured a 5-3 victory in a last 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday that had goals galore and a missed penalty.

City took the lead through Raheem Sterling but were then playing catch-up as Monaco drew level thanks to Radamel Falcao's header and went ahead with a powerful finish from 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe five minutes before halftime.

South American poachers Sergio Aguero for City and Falcao, who also missed a penalty, then traded blows with Aguero equalising for 2-2 and then 3-3 after Falcao's exquisite chip gave Monaco the lead for the second time at The Etihad.

City, however, then pulled clear as Stones tapped in at the far post and Sane rolled the ball into an empty net to give City a two-goal advantage ahead of the return on March 15.

(Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)