Five ways Real Madrid broke Barca's La Liga stranglehold

Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo were pivotal in Real Madrid's first league triumph since 2011/12

22 May 2017

Football Soccer - Malaga v Real Madrid - Spanish Liga Santander - La Rosaleda, Malaga, Spain - 21/5/17 Real Madrid fans celebrates after winning La LigaReuters / Juan Medina

By Rik Sharma

REUTERS - Real Madrid became La Liga champions for the first time since 2012 on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Malaga, denying arch-rivals Barcelona three consecutive league titles.

Before Zinedine Zidane's Real team triumphed, the Catalans had lifted six of the previous eight championships. Here's how Madrid broke Barca's stranglehold on the Spanish top flight.

Goal after goal

Real Madrid have scored in every match this season. The last time they failed to net was against Manchester City in April 2016 during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

This has not just been a case of Madrid bullying La Liga's minnows because they have scored against sides like Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in Europe as well as home and away versus Barcelona and Atletico in domestic action.

The goals have come from across the team and not just the forwards, with Dani Carvajal and Fabio Coentrao the only outfielders in the squad who failed to score in the league.