Galatasaray parts ways with head coach Riekerink - CNN Turk

by Reuters News 13 Feb 2017, 23:28 IST

Football Soccer - Galatasaray v Manchester United - Pre Season Friendly - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden - 16/17 - 30/7/16 Galatasaray coach Jan Olde Riekerink Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish soccer club Galatasaray has decided to sack head coach Jan Olde Riekerink less than a year after the Dutchman took the position, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Monday.

Riekerink led the club to a domestic cup win over bitter rivals Fenerbahce last year, but Galatasaray are currently in third place and five points behind league leaders Besiktas after 20 games. The club failed to qualify for European championships this season after finishing the 2015-16 season in sixth place.

The news came a day after Galatasaray suffered a 1-2 home loss to Kayserispor, currently in danger of being relegated, and is expected to be made official at the board meeting on Tuesday despite disagreements within the board.

The club will seek the leadership of a Turkish head coach for the remaining games of the season, CNN Turk said, adding the club had started moves for Riekerink's replacement.

Galatasaray was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Andrew Roche)