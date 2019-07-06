×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner slams 'haters' of Alex Morgan's tea-sipping homage

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    06 Jul 2019, 01:44 IST
Alex Morgan - cropped
Alex Morgan celebrates against England

Count Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner among those not offended by Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration against England.

United States captain Morgan's reaction to her Women's World Cup semi-final winner against the Lionesses on Tuesday sparked outrage, with England international Lianne Sanderson among those critical.

Some saw it as a shot against the English, where the hot beverage has links to American independence after colonists dumped a shipment in the sea in an event known as the Boston Tea Party.

Morgan launched a staunch defence of the celebration on Friday, saying it was not a jibe at England but rather a homage to Turner - who played Sansa Stark in the hit television series Game of Thrones and is known to sign off social media videos by drinking tea.

Striker Morgan also accused her critics of "double standards" when "you see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks", with Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Simeone having both received fines, but comparatively less attention, for crotch-grabbing celebrations in last season's Champions League.

And Turner, born in Northampton, England, has supported Morgan in an Instagram story she posted while on honeymoon.

"I feel like this deserves a mention," she said. "Unfortunately the UK [England] Women's football team lost at the World Cup, and of course I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honoured that we lost to such an incredible team - the US Women's football team.

"Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying that this was disrespectful, I'm honoured that you thought of me and all those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials, drinking kombucha, and I'm really f****** proud of you, Alex Morgan.

Advertisement

"Congratulations on your win - and that's the motherf****** tea."

Morgan posted Turner's video to her own Instagram account with the message "ILYSM! [I love you so much]. PS - CONGRATS!!"

Advertisement
5 of the most controversial goal celebrations in football
RELATED STORY
You see men grabbing their sacks - Alex Morgan blasts tea-sipping critics over double standards
RELATED STORY
Klopp jealous of Salah meeting Game of Thrones star 'Mrs. Targaryen'
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'Mrs. Targaryen? If he'd asked me, I'd have joined him,' says Klopp on Salah's meeting with Game of Thrones star
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most intense individual rivalries in the history of professional sports
RELATED STORY
When Sir Alex Ferguson managed the worst team in Britain
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Wayne Rooney picks  Van Gaal as the best coach of his career ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson
RELATED STORY
Cameroon boss slams 'miscarriage of justice'
RELATED STORY
When Jürgen Klinsmann Played For An Amateur Team Under A Fake Name
RELATED STORY
Top 5 transfers in Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us