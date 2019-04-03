×
Genesio extension off the table until end of season after Coupe de France failure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Apr 2019, 04:24 IST
Genesio-Cropped
Lyon coach Bruno Genesio

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed they will not offer coach Bruno Genesio a contract extension before the end of the season, having prepared to give him a two-year deal had the club reached the final of the Coupe de France.

It had been reported that Lyon were set to stick with Genesio and extend his stay despite reports linking Jose Mourinho to the Ligue 1 club.

However, Lyon were beaten 3-2 by Rennes at home in a thrilling Coupe de France semi-final, meaning Genesio did not meet the requirements for an extension, which were a place in the Stade de France showpiece and a top-three spot in Ligue 1.

Lyon are in third, seven points clear of their nearest challengers and rivals Saint-Etienne in the race for Champions League football. 

Aulas told a post-match news conference: "I met with Bruno. We had agreed that if we went to the final and finished on the podium, there would be a two-year extension. I was happy to propose this renewal because I think he's done a very good job.

"Unfortunately, we will not go to the final ... the decision will be made at the end of the season. I thank Bruno ... he's had good performances, he is discreet and he respected the deal. This must serve as a lesson for journalists.

"I am sad that I cannot announce the extension. I had planned to make this announcement at the end of the season, but Bruno wanted to know. The extension is not totally ruled out but it will depend on the results. He may also want to listen to the other offers.

"I met with the 12 supporters groups. I tried to explain the method to come up with a fair solution for the club. I found it distressing how the press worked. Everything you said was wrong, unfortunately for Bruno and for the club.

"I am angry at what was said without knowing about the situation ... we did a lot of work on what was best for the institution. We have to analyse what could be good or bad for the institution over the next few years."

In a bizarre news conference in which Genesio and Aulas sat side by side as the president divulged the information, the coach indicated he may not be interested in extending his stay beyond the end of the campaign.

Asked if he would accept an offer from Aulas at the end of the season, Genesio refused to comment, saying: "As you said, I am a politician.

"I'm very disappointed with the elimination. Personal interests go after the institution. I am not the exception. I am very disappointed not to go to the final, let me repeat.

"I will give everything to bring the team to second place, and leave the club in the state where I found it, namely in the Champions League.

"It's the most important thing. The objective is to move within less than three points of [second-placed] Lille before facing them."

Omnisport
NEWS
