×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Grayson tells Leeds to consider cashing in on Premier League-linked Jansson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    04 Jun 2019, 03:16 IST
Pontus Jansson - cropped
Pontus Jansson celebrates alongside Jack Clarke

Leeds United should consider selling star centre-back Pontus Jansson and allow youngsters the chance to impress, according to former manager Simon Grayson.

Marcelo Bielsa could face a fight over his most talented players following the failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Young winger Jack Clarke has been linked to Tottenham, while Aston Villa are rumoured to be monitoring midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Top scorer Kemar Roofe is also entering the final season of his contract and Grayson advised his ex-employers to focus first and foremost on retaining their crop of young prospects.

He thinks selling Jansson, who has been linked with Premier League clubs including Wolves and Newcastle United as well as Benfica, would not necessarily be a bad decision.

"There are other players I would want to keep ahead of Pontus Jansson," Grayson told Omnisport. "People like Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke, the younger players who can be the bedrock of Leeds for the next few years.

"I think Jansson does well when he concentrates on what he is there to do, in terms of being a defender

"Of course, they want to try and keep hold of them if possible, but players have been sold in the past to finance the next group of players.

Advertisement

"Roofe has proved he is goalscorer and Phillips, with his versatility and age, his ability on the ball, he is such a key player for what Leeds have done this season.

"I think he has a really bright future in front of him and let's hope they can keep hold of him."

It could be a period of upheaval at Elland Road with Qatari Sports Investments, the group that controls Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly in talks to acquire at least a minority stake from owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Fresh investment would boost the Yorkshire club's bid to end a 15-year absence from the Premier League but Grayson, whose Leeds side sat second at Christmas in 2010, believes they might already be there had Bielsa been more aggressive in the transfer market.

Leeds failed to land top target Daniel James from Swansea City in January and surrendered second spot to Sheffield United, before losing out in the play-offs to Derby County.

"I think personally I would have strengthened in January," Grayson said.

"When I was in charge of Leeds I wasn't given that opportunity. I think Bielsa was given that opportunity, but he just didn't want to do it.

"That was his decision, but I just felt they were a couple of players short of getting over the line."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Leeds centre-back Jansson out for three weeks
RELATED STORY
Meunier open to PSG exit amid Premier League rumours
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Fastest goals in EPL history ranked after Shane Long breaks the record
RELATED STORY
Ranking The 5 Best Sides In Premier League History 
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League strikers that proved age doesn't matter
RELATED STORY
5 players that Chelsea should promote to the first team next season 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Foreign Strikers to Have Played In the Premier League
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Lionel Messi should consider playing in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 midfielders Manchester United should consider signing
RELATED STORY
Top 5 worst signings in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us