×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola 'delighted' for Ajax boss Ten Hag

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Apr 2019, 20:30 IST
Erik ten Hag - cropped
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will retain an interest in the Champions League through a Bayern Munich connection as Erik ten Hag's Ajax bid to complete a stunning European triumph.

City beat Tottenham 4-3 in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium, but it was not enough to stop them crashing out on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw following their 1-0 loss last week.

Guardiola therefore missed out on a reunion with Ten Hag, whose Ajax side produced another remarkable away performance to overcome Juventus in their last-eight tie.

The two managers worked together at Bayern, where Ten Hag coached the German giants' reserve team for two years before returning to his homeland with Utrecht and then Ajax.

City's conquerors Spurs now stand between the Dutch side and a place in the final of the Champions League, and Guardiola is wishing his former colleague well. 

"I was lucky to meet him at Bayern and he was an assistant from the second team. We had a lot of chats," he said at Friday's news conference.

"I'm delighted where he is, a historical club. It would have been a pleasure to play him. I wish him a good two games and I will be watching on TV."

Ajax also knocked out three-in-a-row champions Real Madrid en route to the last four, and Guardiola is not ruling out a first continental success since 1995 for the Eredivisie club.

Advertisement

"They have more chances [to win the title] than Man City this season, so we'll see," he joked. "One stage more to go to the final."

Barcelona and Liverpool will contest the other Champions League semi-final after seeing off Manchester United and Porto respectively in the quarters.

Tags:
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ten Hag: Juve were scared of Ajax
RELATED STORY
Madrid will miss 'boss' Ramos, says Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
Win at Madrid 'pretty close to perfection', beams Ajax boss Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
Ten Hag wants to face Ronaldo challenge
RELATED STORY
Why Frenkie de Jong could epitomise the Pep Guardiola project at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Ten Hag: Ajax can get a result at Juve
RELATED STORY
Ten Hag: Ajax want more after Madrid rout
RELATED STORY
Ten Hag hails 'excellent' Ajax after VAR controversy
RELATED STORY
De Jong fit to face Real Madrid, confirms Ajax boss Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
Ten Hag: We must play our own way against Juve
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us