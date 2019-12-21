×
Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST
Pep Guardiola - cropped
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said the success of clubs should not be determined solely by trophies, as he acknowledged Manchester City "cannot win all of the time".

City appear almost certain to relinquish their Premier League title this season, having fallen 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool ahead of Saturday's clash with second-placed Leicester City.

While Guardiola's men could yet win the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, the Catalan believes too much criticism comes the way of teams who do not pick up prizes despite enjoying strong campaigns.

Asked if it is possible for a "very good team to have a very good season without winning silverware, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "Of course."

"[Did] Liverpool [have] a bad season in the Premier League last season? They were fantastic," added the City manager, in reference to Jurgen Klopp's side finishing second with 97 points.

"It's a disastrous message for the young people ... that you have to be happy just if you win. That is a big, big mistake, because it means [for] the other 19 teams it is a disaster and that is not true.

"What's important is what you do and what you tried. I say now and I said when we won titles, I want to win. We are here, everyone, to win. But sometimes life is not always happy, it is not always easy, it is not always winning. The media and the people expect that and [also expect that] everything is just perfect.

"In a career for any football player or manager, you lose more than you win. So we cannot win all of the time. We cannot be good all the time."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
