Hartis returns to Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
442   //    23 Jun 2019, 00:58 IST
david de gea - cropped
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Manchester United have appointed a new senior goalkeeping coach in Richard Hartis, who worked for the club under Alex Ferguson, following David de Gea's miserable 2018-19 campaign.

Former academy coach Hartis worked with Edwin van der Sar during Ferguson's successful 2007-08 season and has since linked up with Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Cardiff City and Molde.

The 51-year-old returns to United after a tough year for De Gea, previously a consistent performer, who came in for criticism due to numerous high-profile errors.

Emilio Alvarez, said to be close to De Gea, has been United's senior goalkeeping coach since 2016, but reports this week suggested he could be set to leave the club.

However, Hartis said on Saturday he is relishing the prospect of joining Alvarez at Old Trafford.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to Manchester United; a club that I know very well," he said.

"I have a great relationship with Ole and I fully understand his philosophy; the chance to work with him again is really exciting.

"David, Sergio [Romero], Lee [Grant] and Dean [Henderson] are an excellent group of goalkeepers and I am also looking forward to working with Emilio and the rest of the goalkeeping coaches to develop the immense talent at the club."

Solskjaer added: "Richard is a fantastic goalkeeping coach and has a proven track record of developing goalkeepers for winning teams.

"The depth in goalkeeping talent at Manchester United is exceptional and I know that Richard can help to take them to the next level.

"Richard's coaching abilities will really complement our current coaches and everyone is looking forward to working with him."

While an injury to Sergio Romero ensured De Gea remained United's number one last term, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was preferred for Spain in the recent international window.

Dean Henderson enjoyed a fine campaign on loan with Sheffield United in 2018-19, yet he made a costly error on Friday as England exited the European Under-21 Championship.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
