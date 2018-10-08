×
Havertz, Reus drop out of Germany squad with injuries

Associated Press
NEWS
News
43   //    08 Oct 2018, 17:41 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz will miss Germany's upcoming UEFA Nations League games in the Netherlands and France.

Leverkusen says the 19-year-old Havertz has a bruised knee and needs to sit out training for the next few days.

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus is also out as a precaution despite an MRI scan showing his knee was injury free. Reus played in all 10 of Dortmund's games this season, nine for the full game.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Freiburg forward Nils Petersen were already out with injuries.

Germany plays the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday and World Cup champion France in Paris three days later. The Germans drew 0-0 with France in their Nations League opener in Munich four weeks ago.

