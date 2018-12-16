×
Hazard stars in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Brighton in EPL

Associated Press
16 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Eden Hazard set up an early goal and then scored for the first time since October to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing in a "false nine" role in Chelsea's attack for the second straight game, Hazard laid on the opener for Pedro Rodriguez with a low center across the six-yard box in the 17th minute.

A mistake by Brighton defender Leon Balogun led to Hazard's goal in the 33rd, with Willian cutting out a pass from the back and playing the ball through for Hazard to run clear and finish low from just inside the area.

Hazard last scored against Southampton on Oct. 7.

Outplayed in the first half, Brighton improved after the break and reduced the deficit when Solly March turned in a shot from close range in the 66th.

Chelsea moved seven points behind first-placed Manchester City.

Associated Press
NEWS
